Celebrities Ask The Internet To Help Find Missing Actor Andrew Koenig

Andrew Koenig, an actor known for playing Boner on Growing Pains in the 1980s who also works on the Never Not Funny podcast, has been missing since Feb. 14. Now celebrities including Dave Holmes, Sarah Silverman, Hal Sparks, Alissa Milano and Felicia Day are Twittering and blogging about his disappearance, asking fans for help.



A note about Andrew’s disappearance was posted on the website of Walter Koenig, Andrew’s father who played the character Chekov on Star Trek. The actor was last seen in Vancouver on Feb. 14, but never made it onto a Feb. 16th flight back home.

“Andrew was suffering from depression at the time of his disappearance … On Feb. 16, Walter received a letter from his son Andrew, which caused his father to grow concerned about his whereabouts because of it’s despondent tone. It is not believed that any specific incident prompted Andrew’s disappearance.”

Andrew’s family is asking that anyone with information contact that Detective Raymond Payette of the Vancouver Police Department at 604-717-2534.

Holmes posted about Andrew’s disappearance on his personal Tumblr: “Could you reblog this and help get the word out? And say some prayers or think some positive thoughts?”

He later updated his post:

“UPDATE: It’s not that I don’t appreciate the ‘like’s, but PLEASE DO REBLOG THIS. You might have followers in Vancouver, and though the presence of the word “Boner” may make this look like a joke, I assure you it isn’t. Thanks!”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.