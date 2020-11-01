19 celebrities who nailed it as other celebrities for Halloween

Michael Kovac/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images/Kylie Jenner/Instagram Nina Dobrev, Harry Styles, and Kylie Jenner have copied Billie Eilish, Elton John, and Christina Aguilera, respectively, for their Halloween costumes.

Celebrities often make for great inspiration when coming up with an epic or unforgettable Halloween costume.

And even other famous people have adapted their peers’ signature styles to celebrate the spooky holiday.

Nina Dobrev, Harry Styles, and Kylie Jenner, have all copied instantly-recognisable musicians like Billie Eilish, Elton John, and Christina Aguilera, respectively.

And stars like Kim Kardashian have done their best rendition of reality TV stars such as Carole Baskin, who was featured on Netflix’s wild docuseries “Tiger King.”

Insider rounded up 19 photos of celebrities dressed as other celebrities for Halloween.

Kim Kardashian West dressed up Carole Baskin from Netflix’s “Tiger King” for Halloween in 2020.

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram Kim Kardashian West as Carole Baskin.

The reality star donned Baskin’s signature flower crown for the look, while her friend Jonathan Cheban portrayed Baskin’s nemesis, Joe Exotic.

Kardashian West’s children even got in on the fun by dressing as Baskin and Exotic’s tigers.

Jessica Biel went as her husband Justin Timberlake for Halloween 2019.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos Jessica Biel as Justin Timberlake with Timberlake as a microphone.

The actress copied her husband’s ’90s aesthetic while he went as a giant microphone.

Evan Peters and Halsey made their red carpet debut as a couple while dressed as Sonny and Cher.

Rachel Luna/FilmMagic) Evan Peters and Halsey as Sonny and Cher.

They wore matching polka dot looks, and the “American Horror Story” star added a mustache to complete his Sonny costume.

Kim Kardashian West and pal Jonathan Cheban also took inspiration from Cher and Sonny, respectively.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Kardashian West as Cher and Jonathan Cheban as Sonny.

She emulated the singer by wearing a yellow crop top and matching pants to the Casamigos Halloween Party in 2017.

Ciara and Russell Wilson emulated Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s looks from the “Apes—” music video.

Instagram/Ciara Ciara and Russell Wilson as Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

They also swapped out the Mona Lisa with a photo of Michelle and Barack Obama.

Nina Dobrev nailed her Billie Eilish costume.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos Nina Dobrev as Billie Eilish.

The “Vampire Diaries” star wore an orange Louis Vuitton sweatshirt with matching pants. She also coloured her dark roots bright green and painted black tears down her face to emulate Eilish’s look from the “When the Party’s Over” music video.

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Mathers had a spot-on Ariana Grande costume for Halloween 2019.

Hailie Jade Mathers/Instagram/Gotham/GC Images Hailie Jade Mathers as Ariana Grande.

The Instagram influencer’s look consisted of an oversized flannel, thigh-high boots, a choker, and a lollipop.

Kourtney Kardashian also used Grande as inspiration for her costume in 2018.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram Kourtney Kardashian as Ariana Grande.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star wore her hair up in Grande’s signature high ponytail.

She also wore a pink babydoll dress, much like the one the pop star wore during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in May 2018.

Stormi Webster went as her mum, Kylie Jenner.

Instagram/Kylie Jenner Stormi Webster as Kylie Jenner.

Jenner dressed the daughter she shares with Travis Scott in a mini version of the purple look she wore to the 2019 Met Gala – lilac wig and all.

Before Stormi went as Kylie, Kardashian West copied her own Met Gala look for her Halloween costume.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Kardashian West as herself.

In 2015, Kardashian West rewore her 2013 Met Gala dress.

Lisa Rinna took on Jennifer Lopez’s iconic Versace gown.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos Lisa Rinna as Jennifer Lopez.

JLo approved of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star’s take.

“It was really, really cute. She looked awesome,” the “Hustlers” star told “Access Hollywood” of Rinna’s outfit.

Kevin Hart copied Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for his Halloween costume this year.

Kevin Hart/Instagram Kevin Hart as Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

He wore a black turtleneck, a gold chain, jeans, and a fanny pack.

Harry Styles won Halloween 2018 with his sparkly take on Elton John.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Harry Styles as Elton John.

The former One Direction member wore a glittery Dodgers uniform and oversized, bedazzled sunglasses for his rendition of Rocketman.

Kylie Jenner looked just like Christina Aguilera in 2016.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner as Christina Aguilera.

The cosmetics mogul copied the singer’s iconic look from the 2002 music video for “Dirrty.”

Karlie Kloss looked striking as Marilyn Monroe in 2017.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Karlie Kloss as Marilyn Monroe.

The model wore a shawl and white dress similar to Monroe’s iconic look.

Nina Dobrev went as US Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte in 2016.

Nina Dobrev/Instagram Nina Dobrev and a friend as US Olympic swimmers, Ryan Lochte and Jimmy Feigen.

The “Vampire Diaries” star appeared to be making fun of Lochte’s scandal in Rio de Janeiro that was going on at the time.

Paris Hilton took on Miley Cyrus in 2013.

Paris Hilton/Instagram Paris Hilton as Miley Cyrus.

Hilton wore a mouse leotard and accessorized with a foam finger for her Cyrus-inspired costume.

Meanwhile, Paris was the inspiration behind sister Nicky Hilton’s 2018 costume.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images Nicky Hilton as her sister, Paris.

She copied her sibling’s iconic dress that she wore to her 21st birthday party in 2002.

Rita Ora’s Post Malone costume in 2018 was uncanny.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Rita Ora as Post Malone.

She pulled off the look by adding facial hair and Malone’s face tattoos.

