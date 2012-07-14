What Celebrities Would Look Like If They Were Average Americans

Photo: Planet Hiltron

What if the celebrities in today’s tabloids never got famous and were just ordinary?What if they didn’t have fancy stylists, trainers, make-up artists, hairdressers at their beck and call?



What if they just ate the way most of America eats rather than being on raw and organic-only, fat-free diets?

Planet Hiltron has brilliantly photoshopped what celebrities would like if they were just ordinary.

Check out a selection of these alternate reality photos here, courtesy of Planet Hiltron.

