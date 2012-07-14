What Celebrities Would Look Like If They Were Average Americans

Kamelia Angelova
celebrities as normal people

Photo: Planet Hiltron

What if the celebrities in today’s tabloids never got famous and were just ordinary?What if they didn’t have fancy stylists, trainers, make-up artists, hairdressers at their beck and call?

What if they just ate the way most of America eats rather than being on raw and organic-only, fat-free diets?

Planet Hiltron has brilliantly photoshopped what celebrities would like if they were just ordinary.

Check out a selection of these alternate reality photos here, courtesy of Planet Hiltron.

Beyonce and Jay-Z

Jennifer Aniston

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

Kourtney, Khloe and Kim Kardashian, and Kris Jenner

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Lady Gaga

Britney Spears

Madonna

Lindsay Lohan

John Travolta

Johnny Depp

Amy Winehouse

Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen

Paris Hilton

Sarah Jessica Parker

Rihanna

Scarlett Johansson

Miley Cyrus

Nicole Kidman

David and Victoria Beckham

