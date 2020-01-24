An artist drew celebrities in the style of Disney characters and the results are magical

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images/Helen Morgun Rihanna looks regal reimagined as Disney’s only African-American princess, Tiana from ‘The Princess and the Frog.’

Digital artist Helen Morgun draws celebrities in the style of her favourite Disney characters.

Morgun has drawn celebrities like Rihanna, Lili Reinhart, Lady Gaga, and Emma Stone as Tatiana from “The Princess and the Frog,” Alice from “Alice in Wonderland,” and Cruella de Vil.

She has also drawn “Avengers” actor Tom Hiddleston as Hades from “Hercules” and Rami Malek as Jafar from “Aladdin.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories .

Helen Morgun, a digital artist based in Spain, is reimagining celebrities as Disney characters, ranging from classic Disney princesses to villains and more.

Among her drawings, Rihanna is depicted as Tatiana from “The Princess and the Frog,” Margot Robbie as Elsa from “Frozen,” and Selena Gomez as Moana.

The drawings’ resemblance to the superstars is uncanny, while the Disney-inspired elements of the reimaginings make the recreations truly magical.

“Of course, when I started drawing this series of works, I wanted my friends and YouTube subscribers to see it, but I did not expect such attention,” Morgun told Insider. “I am happy that these portraits resonated with so many people.”

From Mulan to Merida, here are a few of Morgun’s stunning drawings of celebrities reimagined as Disney characters.

Rihanna looks regal reimagined as Disney’s only African-American princess, Tiana from “The Princess and the Frog.”

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images/Helen Morgun Rihanna reimagined as Princess Tiana from ‘The Princess and the Frog.’

Morgun says it usually takes her between two and three days to complete each portrait.

Morgun’s favourite portrait from her Disney series is this one of Rachel McAdams as Cinderella.

Brian de Rivera Simon/Getty Images/Helen Morgun Rachel McAdams reimagined as Cinderella.

Morgun draws for two or three hours every evening to work on the portraits.

Selena Gomez’s wavy hair in this photo makes her a perfect fit for this “Moana” reimagining.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images/Helen Morgun Selena Gomez reimagined as Moana from ‘Moana.’

The resemblance between Margot Robbie and this Elsa from “Frozen” drawing is so uncanny, we can’t let it go.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images/Helen Morgun Margot Robbie reimagined as Elsa from ‘Frozen.’

This portrait of Billie Eilish reimagined as Princess Kida from “Atlantis: The Lost Empire” emphasises the young singer’s ocean-coloured eyes.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images/Helen Morgun Billie Eilish reimagined as Princess Kida from ‘Atlantis: The Lost Empire.’

Megan Fox was also reimagined as Megara from “Hercules,” and we have to say that bright red hair suits her.

Sean Gallup/Getty Images/Helen Morgun Megan Fox reimagined as Megara from ‘Hercules.’

Lili Reinhart’s golden hair lends itself perfectly to this “Alice in Wonderland” drawing.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images/Helen Morgun Lili Reinhart reimagined as Alice from ‘Alice in Wonderland.’

Morgun has been painting since childhood and while she used to paint with oils and pencils, she now creates portraits digitally.

This drawing of Melissa McCarthy as the Queen of Hearts from “Alice in Wonderland” is spot-on.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images/Helen Morgun Melissa McCarthy reimagined as the Queen of Hearts from ‘Alice in Wonderland.’

Emma Stone’s signature red hair works perfectly in this Merida from “Brave” reimagining.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images/Helen Morgun Emma Stone reimagined as Merida from ‘Brave.’

“After I graduated from [school], I bought a tablet and started drawing in digital,” Morgun told Insider.

The “La La Land” actress could easily play Cruella de Vil from “101 Dalmatians,” as shown in this drawing.

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images/Helen Morgun Emma Stone reimagined as Cruella de Vil from ‘101 Dalmatians.’

Morgun created her first Disney-inspired celebrity portrait in August 2018.

Salma Hayek’s dark, curly hair makes her a perfect fit to play Mother Gothel from “Tangled.”

SGranitz/WireImage/Getty Images/Helen Morgun Salma Hayek reimagined as Mother Gothel from ‘Tangled.’

Lucy Liu looks stunning in this “Mulan”-inspired drawing.

J. Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images/Helen Morgun Lucy Liu reimagined as Mulan from ‘Mulan.’

Although Morgun is most well known for her Disney-inspired fan art, she also creates art inspired by “Game of Thrones” and other fantasy movies and TV shows, like “Stranger Things” and “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.”

Rami Malek imagined as Jafar, the villain from Disney’s “Aladdin,” could send shivers down anyone’s spine.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images/Helen Morgun Rami Malek reimagined as Jafar from ‘Aladdin.’

“I think he looks like a young Jafar, who has just begun to plot evil,” Morgun said in an Instagram post.

This drawing of “Avengers” star Tom Hiddleston reimagined as Hades from “Hercules” is truly incredible.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images/Helen Morgun Tom Hiddleston reimagined as Hades from ‘Hercules.’

Morgun also drew “Marriage Story” star Scarlett Johansson as Anya from “Anastasia.”

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/Helen Morgun Scarlett Johansson reimagined as Anya (Anastasia) from ‘Anastasia.’

Although “Anastasia” isn’t technically a Disney movie, the 20th Century Fox film has captured the hearts of many since its release in 1997, and has even been turned into a Broadway musical.

Lena Headey could pull off the sinister smile of the Evil Queen from “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.”

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images/Helen Morgun Lena Headey reimagined as the evil queen from ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.’

Elizabeth Olsen reimagined as Jane from “Tarzan” includes the character’s signature yellow dress, but her face looks more realistic.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images/Helen Morgun Elizabeth Olsen reimagined as Jane from ‘Tarzan.’

It’s truly incredible how uncanny the resemblance is between Morgun’s drawings and the real photographs.

Eva Green was drawn as Maleficent from “Sleeping Beauty,” complete with horns and the villain’s pet raven, Diablo.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images/Helen Morgun Eva Green reimagined as Maleficent from ‘Sleeping Beauty.’

Perhaps Green could give Angelina Jolie, who plays Maleficent in two recent Disney films, a run for her money.

“Grown-ish” star Halle Bailey will play Ariel in Disney’s live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid” — and Morgun’s drawing gives us a sneak peek.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images/Helen Morgun Halle Bailey reimagined as Ariel from ‘The Little Mermaid.’

Jodi Benson, who voiced Ariel in Disney’s original “The Little Mermaid,” defended Bailey in July 2019 when the young star received backlash from online commenters who said Ariel cannot be played by a black actress.

Lady Gaga’s white hair and stellar voice could make her a perfect fit to belt out “Poor Unfortunate Souls” as Ursula from “The Little Mermaid.”

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/Helen Morgun Lady Gaga reimagined as Ursula from ‘The Little Mermaid.’

According to Variety, Melissa McCarthy is in talks to play the underwater villain in the upcoming remake of “The Little Mermaid.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.