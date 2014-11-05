Celebrities Aren't Bailing On Virgin Galactic After Crash

Getty Images/Brian Ach Ashton Kutcher was heralded as the 500th customer to go to space on Virgin Galactic’s ships. And he’s probably still going.

After Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo crashed in the Mojave Desert on October 31, many people worried about the future of the private space industry.

But it looks like the celebrities that bought $US250,000 tickets to ride are not among the doubters.

On Monday, Virgin Galactic told media outlets that, although the company is offering full refunds, “less than 3 per cent” of all those who bought tickets have returned them.

The list of stars who bought tickets, according to USA Today, includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie,

Russell Brand, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, and Ashton Kutcher — who was hailed as the 500th customer.

The company has reportedly sold more than 700 tickets for flights to the edge of space. Many non-famous purchasers have stressed their commitment to the program since the crash. For them, Virgin Galactic is making an early, pioneering effort at something that will be very important for the future, according to Mashable.

For privacy reasons, Virgin won’t release the names of those who returned their tickets, so there’s no way to tell how many of them are celebrities.

At least one has rethought her trip to the border of Earth’s atmosphere and space, however. Actress Victoria Principal turned in her ticket and is completely off the list, her representative confirmed to USA Today.

In the wake of the crash, Richard Branson reiterated his commitment to the program.

“There is no way that I would ask others to travel on Virgin Galactic unless I’d been the first to go myself,” Branson told CNN’s Poppy Harlow.

“If I didn’t feel it was safe enough for myself, I would not ask other people to take a flight.”

