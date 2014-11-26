The Cricketing World Is In Shock Over The Phil Hughes Accident - Here's What They're Saying

Former Test batsman Phil Hughes remains in a medically-induced coma in intensive care following emergency surgery after a bouncer bowl struck his skull during a match at the Sydney Cricket Ground yesterday afternoon.

Cricket Australia’s Bupa Support Team Doctor, Dr Peter Brukner said it was a traumatic day for cricket and the Hughes family.

“Phillip is receiving the best possible medical care. The thoughts of his teammates and the wider cricket community are with Phil and his family and friends at this difficult time. We ask that you kindly respect the family’s wishes for privacy.”

Hughes was being considered by the national selectors to replace Michael Clarke for next week’s first Test against India at the Gabba.

Australian and international celebrities have taken to Twitter to rally behind the injured sportsman. Here are just some of the many well wishes being tweeted.

Dear Lord, if ever the need for footprints in the sand, it's now #PhilHughes #courage #strength — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) November 25, 2014

As a #cricket lover I am in shock at the news of #PhilHughes – amazing talent and our thoughts and prayers are with him. — Mike Baird (@mikebairdMP) November 25, 2014

Absolutely shattered for Hughsey but know he is strong and always fights!! Thoughts and prays with his family #ThoughtsWithHughesy — Ryan Harris (@r_harris413) November 25, 2014

Never have I met a stronger more determined person. Fight hard my little brother like I know you can. Love you — Daniel Smith (@13DSmith) November 25, 2014

Thoughts & prayers go out to Phil Hughes with that horrible incident. Hoping for a speedy recovery — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) November 25, 2014

Just heard the news about Phil Hughes, thoughts & prayers are with you & your family. Hang in there buddy, we are all fighting with u !!! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) November 25, 2014

Awful news about Australian cricketer Phil Hughes – hit on the head by a bouncer today and very seriously ill. Praying for him. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 25, 2014

Saw Phil Hughes vision. Sickening. Hope he's okay. Reminder of the courage it takes to stand @ the crease. #philhughes #ThoughtsWithHughesy — PETER HELLIAR (@pjhelliar) November 25, 2014

Thoughts are with my little mate Hughsy and his family. He is a fighter and a champion and he will get through this. Praying for you buddy. — David Warner (@davidwarner31) November 25, 2014

Very sad to hear news about Phil Hughes. Everyone involved @nrl sends their best wishes to Phil & his family. We are all thinking of you. — Dave Smith (@DaveSmithNRL) November 25, 2014

Can't believe what has happened at the SCG with #PhilHughes My thoughts are with him and his family — Christopher Wright (@wrighty_c88) November 25, 2014

Don't know how to put in to words how shattering it was to hear about Hughesy. #ThoughtsWithHughesy #prayforhughesy — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) November 25, 2014

Awful news about Phil Hughes. Fight hard, everyone's thoughts are with you and your family. — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) November 25, 2014

Are thoughts are with Phil Hughes and his family. — Ian Botham (@BeefyBotham) November 25, 2014

Thoughts with Phil Hughes and family & friends. Hope he will be ok. Also thinking of bowler Sean Abbott – uncontrollable outcome #BupaSS — Melanie Wright (@mel_wright) November 25, 2014

Thoughts and prayers with Phil Hughes all the way. Fight it out mate. You are a top man. All the strength goes out to you and your family. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 25, 2014

Feeling for Phil Hughes after being hit. He is not in a good way! Stay strong @seanabbott77 .. Not your fault young man. #BupaSS #NSWvSA — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) November 25, 2014

All our thoughts and prayers with Phil Hughes I know how dangerous horror and painful it can b,may almighty ALLAH help him to come out of it — Ahmad Shahzad (@iamAhmadshahzad) November 25, 2014

Our thoughts and prayers are with phil and his family! He is a great fighter and a great young man! — Darren Lehmann (@darren_lehmann) November 25, 2014

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.