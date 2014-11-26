The Cricketing World Is In Shock Over The Phil Hughes Accident - Here's What They're Saying

Sarah Kimmorley

Former Test batsman Phil Hughes remains in a medically-induced coma in intensive care following emergency surgery after a bouncer bowl struck his skull during a match at the Sydney Cricket Ground yesterday afternoon.

Cricket Australia’s Bupa Support Team Doctor, Dr Peter Brukner said it was a traumatic day for cricket and the Hughes family.

“Phillip is receiving the best possible medical care. The thoughts of his teammates and the wider cricket community are with Phil and his family and friends at this difficult time. We ask that you kindly respect the family’s wishes for privacy.”

Hughes was being considered by the national selectors to replace Michael Clarke for next week’s first Test against India at the Gabba.

Australian and international celebrities have taken to Twitter to rally behind the injured sportsman. Here are just some of the many well wishes being tweeted.

