39 celebrities who are taking a strong stand against Donald Trump

For Donald Trump, the entertainment world has turned out to be much harder to win over than likely voters.
While the GOP nominee has some enthusiastic endorsements from celebrities, dozens more are adamantly against him. More than 70,000 people — including stars like Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Harry Belafonte, and Roseanne Barr — have signed a #StopHateDumpTrump online petition against the businessman.
Even Donald Trump’s former coproducer on “The Apprentice,” Mark Burnett, while refusing to release unaired footage of the candidate, has clarified that he is “NOT pro-Trump” and rejects the “hatred, division, and misogyny” of the campaign.
And in the aftermath of Trump’s recent scandals — including a vulgar “Access Hollywood” video from 2005 and numerous allegations of sexual assault — stars are continuing to condemn him.
Here are 39 other celebrities, from Jennifer Lawrence to Louis C.K., who are standing against Trump with strong public statements:
At this year's MIT commencement ceremony, Damon expressed a fascination for a theory that states we are living in a simulated reality created by more intelligent forms of life. He then asked: 'If there are multiple simulations, how come we have to be in the one where Donald Trump becomes the Republican nominee for president? Can we, like, transfer to a different one?'
The actor spoke out against Trump in an interview with The Guardian, calling him a 'xenophobic fascist.' He added: 'In election season, things go crazy, and the loudest voices are the furthest and most extreme.'
When the BBC reported that people were comparing Trump to Lord Voldemort, J.K. Rowling couldn't let her 'Harry Potter' villain be treated that way. She tweeted: 'How horrible. Voldemort was nowhere near as bad.'
In an email to fans, Louis C.K. called Trump an 'insane bigot' and 'dangerous.' He wrote:
'Please stop it with voting for Trump. It was funny for a little while. But the guy is Hitler. And by that I mean that we are being Germany in the 30s. Do you think they saw the sh-- coming? Hitler was just some hilarious and refreshing dude with a weird comb over who would say anything at all. ... If you are a true conservative. Don't vote for Trump. He is not one of you. He is one of him.'
He also clarified that the email didn't mean he was endorsing Hillary Clinton or Bernie Sanders either: 'I like them both, but frankly I wish the next president was a conservative only because we had Obama for eight years and we need balance.'
Depp, who also did an impression of Donald Trump for Funny or Die, told a reporter: 'If Donald Trump is elected president of the United States in a kind of historical way, it's exciting because we will see the actual last president of the United States. It just won't work after that.'
Despite the word 'exciting,' we don't think Depp meant his declaration to be positive at all.
Lady Gaga made her distaste for Trump known in the forthright manner you'd expect from the pop singer. When asked if she was a fan of Trump, she loudly chuckled.
Gaga also recently lashed out at Senator Deb Fischer for continuing to support Trump in the aftermath of his recent alleged sexual assaults.
The dystopia that Lawrence's character Katniss Everdeen knows in 'The Hunger Games' is what the actress imagines as the reality of Trump's America.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, she said that 'If Donald Trump becomes president, that will be the end of the world.'
The 73-year-old actor went off on Trump in a recent PSA video, calling him 'a dog,' 'a pig,' 'a con,' and 'a bulls--t artist.'
'He talks about how he wants to punch people in the face?' De Niro said. 'Well, I'd like to punch him in the face.'
The Colombian pop star has opposed the Republican nominee's presidential run from the outset. When Trump announced his presidency with a statement that depicted Mexican immigrants as 'rapists' and criminals, Shakira lashed out immediately.
'This is a hateful and racist speech that attempts to divide a country that for years has promoted diversity and democracy!' the singer wrote on Twitter. 'No one living in this century should stand behind so much ignorance.'
The 'Terminator' star and former Republican governor of California tweeted recently that he will not be voting for a Republican candidate for the first time since he 'became a citizen in 1983.'
'I want to take a moment today to remind my fellow Republicans that it is not only acceptable to choose your country over your party,' Schwarzenegger said. 'It is your duty.'
In an interview with TYT Politics, the progressive actress said she believes the 'sane Republicans' must be embarrassed by Trump, whom she compared to a 'drunk uncle':
'He reminds me of, like, your drunk uncle at a wedding who gets up and starts talking and just loves the crowd and just goes on and on and on and says whatever he can to get a reaction ... He's like a figure from a Kurt Vonnegut novel, you know? So I can't even address him seriously.'
Even though Trump endorsed Stiller's Zoolander in a cameo in the 2001 film, the actor doesn't seem to think so highly of the businessman. In an interview with ABC News, he said:
'I'm surprised that he's gotten this far and that it's gone on this long with, you know, the rhetoric that he puts out there, for sure. For me, he seems more like a villain in a 'Naked Gun' movie or something. I can't take him seriously. But some people are taking him seriously, which is the crazy thing ... But I don't see it going all the way.'
Eva Longoria spoke in support of Hillary Clinton at the Democratic National Convention in July, and she also condemned Trump's stance on Mexican immigrants.
'When Donald Trump calls us criminals and rapists, he's insulting American families,' Longoria said. 'My father is not a criminal or rapist. In fact, he's a United States veteran.'
'Daily Show' host Trevor Noah has criticised both Trump and Hillary Clinton throughout the campaign. But in the aftermath of Trump's recent sexual assault scandal, Noah took a stance against the 'unshackled' Republican candidate by comparing him to King Kong: 'They both broke free of their shackles and like grabbing white women without asking.'
The 'Last Week Tonight' host has repeatedly dedicated his show's main stories to Trump. In August, Oliver encouraged Trump to 'drop out' of the race rather than continue to inject 'poison into the American bloodstream that will take generations to remove.'
Rock legend Neil Young shouted, 'F--- you, Donald Trump,' onstage at a concert in June -- following Trump's repeated and unauthorised use of Young's 'Rockin' in the Free World' on the campaign trail.
The 'Scandal' star condemned Trump on 'Real Time with Bill Maher' in September, calling him the 'fear and hate' candidate.
'I think if we really look at policy, voting for Trump is voting against our best interests as Americans -- as workers, as people of colour, as women,' Washington said. 'Not voting is voting against ourselves.'
It's not news that Rosie O'Donnell and Donald Trump don't get along. The two have famously feuded for years, so it's fitting that O'Donnell has tweeted that Trump is 'the worst,' and said she has a 'DUMP TRUMP' tattoo on her butt. She also retweeted a meme of a Trumpified orange.
The cofounder of Def Jam Recordings penned an emotional and personal essay on Global Grind about his history with Trump, asking him to 'stop the bulls---' and be 'the man I have known for nearly 30 years.'
Sarah Silverman never holds back, and talking about Trump is no different for the actress and comedian. She often tweets and retweets highly critical posts about Trump and refers to him as 'Drumpf.'
Stephen King has joined the 23,000 others who have signed the Writers on Trump petition opposing Trump's candidacy. The author called Trump a 'rabid coyote,' said he was as annoying as Alvin and the Chipmunks, and even came up with a new campaign phrase.
The actress and singer is quite adamant about her hatred for Trump on Twitter. In January, she tweeted a picture of Trump with a quote from 'Catch-22' about the ability for a person with no character to cause destruction. She has also questioned why he is allowed to remain on Twitter and if he is 'as worried as the rest of us' about him winning the election.
In August, the singer called Trump 'utterly unqualified' to be president.
'Trump's been a public personality forever and that's fine if you want him to be a reality TV host, but if you want him to be president there's a different standard,' Legend said. 'And remember, his entry into being a Republican was questioning the citizenship of the first black president.'
Not only did the singer call Trump a nightmare, but Cyrus also created a hashtag -- #aintapartyindausaanymo -- to accompany a chart showing Trump's leadership in the Republican party.
The 'Breaking Bad' star has variously described the Republican nominee as 'an anomaly to the human race' and an 'empty... huge cargo ship' with a wake that 'leaves tremendous problems.'
The 'Hamilton' creator and star spoke about politics quite a bit in his interview with Rolling Stone and had these words to say about Trump:
'But I can tell you that Trump's politics about building a wall, that's old. And it's such a malignant form of a very common American electoral disease, which is, 'Point at the newest people here and say they're the reason you're broke.' That's as old as time itself. That's 'Irish Need Not Apply.' That's (Pat) Buchanan in the nineties. And it's finding purchase with Trump right now.'
In March, Apatow humorously denounced Trump's candidacy by comparing him to a 'psycho girl' on 'The Bachelor.'
'He's kind of like the psycho girl on 'The Bachelor' that you don't want to get kicked out too soon, because she might have sex with somebody in the ocean,' Apatow said. 'But it's time he doesn't get the rose.'
Trump's comments about Muslims have also spurred backlash from celebrities such as Tyrese. The actor and singer posted on Instagram that Trump 'offended my #Muslim community, and created racial boundaries and set my people up for hate crimes and to be targeted for bigotry because of the 'acts' of some... Islam is PEACE.....THE ACTS OF SOME of ANY GROUP doesn't justify you spreading hate towards ALL of my people in the Muslim and or Arab community.'
When ITV's 'Good Morning Britain' program asked Hawking to explain Trump's political success, the renowned scientist said, 'I can't.' He added: 'He is a demagogue who seems to appeal to the lowest common denominator.'
The rapper posted a video on Instagram with a 'nonviolent but unapologetic' message asserting that no one who supports him will support Trump, though he had some more colourful words. He wrote, 'I know u got plans for my people that are contrary to OUR BEST INTERESTS. ... WE AINT ON THE SAME SIDE. ... I have ancestors that I WILL NOT LET DOWN.' A few weeks later, he posted a photo of Trump as The Joker, saying he is a clown for his comments about abortion.
Once again, Chelsea Handler posted a photo of her body on social media to make a statement. In 2015, she went topless on Instagram to take a stand for women and parody Vladimir Putin, and in April, she posted a photo on Twitter with 'Trump is a butthole' written on her back and butt to denounce the candidate. She also proudly displayed her Trump pinata and a need for a 'good tree for this a--hole.'
The 'Book of Mormon' and 'Frozen' star uses Twitter as his tool to denounce Trump. He has tweeted, 'So we're doing this Trump thing America? OK,' along with a GIF of a man rubbing his forehead. He also likes to put his hatred of Trump in Marvel terms, tweeting: 'In a world in which Trump could be president, why wouldnt #CaptainAmerica be turned into a Nazi informant? #2016, the year we lost our minds.'
The R.E.M. bassist called Trump 'the Orange Clown' after the candidate came onstage to the band's hit 'It's the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine).' Mills tweeted: 'Do not use our music or my voice for your moronic charade of a campaign.'
Lena Dunham said she would move to Canada if Trump is elected and that his '
condescending misogyny is now a more trademark feature than his 'do.' In Time, Dunham and her 'Girls' cocreator Jenni Konner criticised the way Trump talks about women:
'Would you like it if your own daughter's merits were assessed by someone like you, someone who thought her looks and her sexual choices and the very sound of her voice were fair game? Donald Trump, your lack of connection to the people you want to govern is evident in more ways than we can count, and especially glaring when you consider the divide between the woman you raised and the women you want to lead.'
Ferrera stood against Trump with Lena Dunham in a joint speech at the Democratic National Convention in July.
'Donald's not making America great again,' Ferrera said, regarding Trump's divisive racial politics. 'He's making America hate again. And the vast majority of us, we cannot afford to see his vision of America come to be.'
The documentary filmmaker posted an open letter to Trump on Facebook detailing their first meeting in 1998 -- which made Moore think of Trump as a 'wuss' -- and stating that 'we are all Muslim.' He didn't stop there. On Twitter, Moore called Trump the 'skank version of Bush.'
Tom Hanks recently criticised Trump's controversial campaign and 'locker-room talk' defence of his vulgar 2005 statements. Hanks said he was 'offended as a man' by Trump's words, and he offered a succinct analogy about why he doesn't support the Republican nominee.
'It's kind of like if you have a horrible, painful tooth, and you need a root canal. Who are you going to see? A guy who says, 'Oh, I think I can figure that out, how to do a root canal for you. Lay down,'' Hanks told the Press Association. 'Or are you going to see somebody who's done 6,000 of them. Has a degree on the wall and has a great history and expertise when it comes down to it.'
