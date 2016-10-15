39 celebrities who are taking a strong stand against Donald Trump

For Donald Trump, the entertainment world has turned out to be much harder to win over than likely voters.

While the GOP nominee has some enthusiastic endorsements from celebrities, dozens more are adamantly against him. More than 70,000 people — including stars like Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Harry Belafonte, and Roseanne Barr — have signed a #StopHateDumpTrump online petition against the businessman.

Even Donald Trump’s former coproducer on “The Apprentice,” Mark Burnett, while refusing to release unaired footage of the candidate, has clarified that he is “NOT pro-Trump” and rejects the “hatred, division, and misogyny” of the campaign.

And in the aftermath of Trump’s recent scandals — including a vulgar “Access Hollywood” video from 2005 and numerous allegations of sexual assault — stars are continuing to condemn him.

Here are 39 other celebrities, from Jennifer Lawrence to Louis C.K., who are standing against Trump with strong public statements:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.