27 celebrities who adopted kids

Sia adopted two 18-year-old boys who were aging out of foster care in 2019.

In May 2020, the “Chandelier” singer revealed that back in 2019, she adopted two teenage boys who were about to age out of the foster care system.

Sia told SiriusXM that her boys were “both finding [quarantine] pretty difficult, one more so than the other.” She added, “But they’re both doing things that are really good for them right now, that are really helpful. They’re really doing a lot of educational stuff that’s good for them.”

She expanded on how parenting was going during an October 2020 interview. “The entire system is so underfunded and understaffed that there are not enough people to really monitor how the kids are being taken care of,” Sia told InStyle. “And now my sons very much want to be a part of that change, so I am trying to give them the resources to do that.”