27 celebrities who adopted kids

Ex-spouses Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman adopted two children, Connor and Isabella, during their marriage.

Connor, 26, and Isabella, 28, were adopted by Kidman and Cruise before their 2001 divorce, as toddlers.

Bella and Connor, practicing Scientologists, chose to live with their father after the divorce. It’s been speculated that they avoid Kidman since she’s not a member of the Church of Scientology.

In Leah Remini’s tell-all book about Scientology, she shared that when asked if she spoke to her mother, Isabella said, “Not if I have a choice. Our mom is a fucking SP.” SP stands for “Suppressive Person,” which is someone who tries to block all the good in the world, according to Scientology’s website.

Kidman told Vanity Fair in 2019, “They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them.”

Kidman also has two biological daughters with husband Keith Urban: Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 10. Cruise has a biological daughter with ex Katie Holmes, 15-year-old Suri.