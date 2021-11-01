27 celebrities who adopted kids

- November is National Adoption Month, and these 27 celebrities adopted kids from all over the world.
- Hoda Kotb adopted her second daughter in April 2019, after adopting her first in February 2017.
- Some have blended families of both adopted and biological kids, like Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.
Sia told SiriusXM that her boys were “both finding [quarantine] pretty difficult, one more so than the other.” She added, “But they’re both doing things that are really good for them right now, that are really helpful. They’re really doing a lot of educational stuff that’s good for them.”
She expanded on how parenting was going during an October 2020 interview. “The entire system is so underfunded and understaffed that there are not enough people to really monitor how the kids are being taken care of,” Sia told InStyle. “And now my sons very much want to be a part of that change, so I am trying to give them the resources to do that.”
Bella and Connor, practicing Scientologists, chose to live with their father after the divorce. It’s been speculated that they avoid Kidman since she’s not a member of the Church of Scientology.
In Leah Remini’s tell-all book about Scientology, she shared that when asked if she spoke to her mother, Isabella said, “Not if I have a choice. Our mom is a fucking SP.” SP stands for “Suppressive Person,” which is someone who tries to block all the good in the world, according to Scientology’s website.
Kidman told Vanity Fair in 2019, “They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them.”
Kidman also has two biological daughters with husband Keith Urban: Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 10. Cruise has a biological daughter with ex Katie Holmes, 15-year-old Suri.
In December 2015, the “Bird Box” actress revealed that she kept her second adoption a secret to prove that she could provide a normal home environment for her kids. She compared the secrecy to living in the Witness Protection Program.
When the two decided to adopt, they chose two mixed-race babies, calling it “a no-brainer.”
“It was like, where’s the need?” he said in 2009. “The need was obviously mixed race children. And that was it.”
The adoption process was long — she announced she was pursuing adoption in 2010, two years before she was finally able to welcome Lukensia home.
She told People in 2017, “Sometimes I would just close my eyes and just think, ‘Why isn’t my kitchen filled with dancing children?’ There’s so many children that need a home. I thought, ‘What am I waiting for? Just do it.'”
She also has a biological daughter, Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon, whom she had with Carlos Leon, and biological son Rocco Ritchie, whom she had with ex-husband Guy Ritchie.
She shared in 2017 that “he, from the beginning, just inherently has had such an open and curious heart and love of life.”
Andrews spoke about her big family in 2015, saying, “And besides being a stepmother, I’m an adoptive mother, too. I have my natural-born daughter and Blake’s two children, and then we adopted two children … can you imagine the hodge-podge?”
When Davis was on the cover of InStyle Magazine in 2015, she shared that she “always tell(s) Genesis she was born from my heart, not my belly.”
She spoke about how lucky she feels to have adopted her daughter, saying “when you’re a new mom for the first time at 52, you get on your knees and say thank you. Because you get to do something you didn’t think you had a shot at.”
In April 2019, Kotb announced that she had adopted another daughter, named Hope Catherine Kotb.
Kotb and her husband had plans to adopt a third child, but the pandemic changed that. “You know what’s funny about the adoption stuff that’s going on now, apparently it’s really slow during this time, during COVID,” she said during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” in July 2021.
“They said that a lot of people who maybe would normally feel like it would be something they’d want to do, have a child and then give it to someone to raise because they couldn’t, are holding onto things because they don’t have anything in that moment,” she added.
The actress recalled that “slowly, he became a sort of permanent fixture, came on holiday to Scotland with us, became part of the family.”
Thompson also has a biological daughter named Gaia, but struggled with IVF after her birth, before “adopting” Agaba.
“I couldn’t have more children, and that was hard; but perhaps if I had, I’d have missed out on this extra act of mothering that I’ve had with Tindy,” she said. “Because there was space in my life for him, and I don’t think there would have been space if I’d had another young child around.”
In 2018, Davis adopted another baby, this time a son named Wilson.
In 2019, she appeared on Red Table Talk and spoke about adopting Black children. “Because my children are African American, I feel like it is my duty and my job to do as much research, as much work, build as many bridges as possible, because you are their community, and that is key, and that is so important,” she said.
Jolie said of her adopted kids, “They’re the greatest little people I’ve ever met, and they give me so much joy.”
During the press tour for “Eternals,” Jolie has opened up more about her experiences. “What is important is to speak with openness about all of it and to share. ‘Adoption’ and ‘orphanage’ are positive words in our home,” she told Vogue India in September 2021.
She added, “All adopted children come with a beautiful mystery of a world that is meeting yours. When they are from another race and foreign land, that mystery, that gift, is so full. For them, they must never lose touch with where they came from. They have roots that you do not. Honor them. Learn from them. It’s the most amazing journey to share. They are not entering your world, you are entering each other’s worlds.”
The couple’s second daughter Adelaide was domestically adopted in 2012.
Heigl and Kelley also have a biological son, Joshua.
He shared in a September 2015 interview with Piers Morgan that it didn’t take long for him to consider Nicole part of the family, saying, “So it took about maybe a year for me to just fall in love and she was a little button, and of course by that time I was ‘Dad.'”
Richie also has two biological children: Sofia Richie and Miles Brockman Richie.
The “Fury Road” star has known since she was a kid that she wanted to adopt. “My mom, when I went through my first adoption, actually showed me the letter. I was connected to the idea of having a family through adoption when I was 8 years old,” she told Diane von Furstenberg during a September 2021 podcast.
“She’s like: ‘You never asked me to have another baby. You never asked me to have a little brother or sister for you. You just immediately went to adoption.’ But I always knew that I wanted to be a mother always,” said Theron.
In 2010, Crow adopted her second son, Levi, when he was just 5 weeks old. She told People in April 2017 that “adopting my boys — that’s just been the biggest everlasting event that has informed everything.”
“The story I was telling myself limited what I thought I could have, until somebody stepped in and said, ‘Wait a minute, your story doesn’t have to look like your mom and dad’s story,’ ” she shares. “Families look like all different things,” Crow said in October 2021.
The couple tied the knot in 2010, when Liam was 9 years old.
Shortly after, she adopted her son Laird in 2005, and just one year later adopted her third son Quinn. Her three boys presented her with the Mother of the Year Award from the Associates For Breast and Prostate Cancer Studies in May 2017. She responded, “I’m grateful my kids chose me, I am a lucky mom.”
“Adoption is not for the faint of heart,” Hargitay said in April 2012, revealing that they had been chosen to adopt a baby, and even witnessed the child’s birth before the birth mother changed her mind.
Thankfully, soon after Hargitay and Hermann were chosen to adopt their daughter Amaya, and six months later adopted son Andrew.
Curtis and Guests’ first child, Annie, was adopted by the pair in 1986. They had been waiting and planning for their daughter’s arrival, which was completely the opposite of how their son Thomas entered their lives. According to Curtis, “with Annie, I had sought her out. I have no idea how our son came to us … a set of circumstances occurred, all of which were celestial.”
Curtis wrote a children’s book in 1996, “Tell Me Again About the Night I Was Born,” a story designed for adopted kids.
McDormand and Coen adopted their son Pedro from Paraguay in 1995 when he was 6 months old.
Blanchett shared that she had wanted to adopt after the birth of her first son in 2002, saying, “I felt we had space, enough emotional room in our hearts, and we’re privileged enough to have the capacity to have another child, so it wasn’t about biology.”
Keaton said of motherhood: “Motherhood has completely changed me. It’s just about like the most completely humbling experience that I’ve ever had.”
But, in a surprising turn of events, while Rhett and Akins were finalizing the adoption, they found out they were also expecting a biological baby. They knew that the window for them to adopt Willa was closing, so Akins flew out to Uganda during her third trimester in order to secure their daughter.
Thankfully, they were able to bring Willa home in May 2017 before welcoming second daughter Ada in August. Akins gave birth to their third daughter, Lennon, in February 2020. They’re expecting baby No. 4 in November 2021.