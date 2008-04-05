Celebrate Thomson, While There's Still Time

We’re days away from the close of Thomson’s merger with Reuters (RTRS), and already somone is trying to profit from the historic occasion, or at least enrich their favourite charity. Being offered on Ebay: a “stunning scuplture” fashioned from “high-grade perspex” and engraved with Thomson Financial’s (TOC) legendary mantra, “Performance Matters – Always.”



The bidding stands at $28.94, but don’t expect that to last. This eliptical corporate monument will only gain in value as the official closing date, April 17, approaches. Once Thomson Reuters Corporation is created, new collectible corporate memorabilia will no doubt be issued, presumably in the form of pink slips.

