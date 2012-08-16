Celebrate The End Of Summer At 6 Of The World's Wildest Hotel Pool Parties

Photo: Oyster.com
You guys, it is hot outside.I’m talking seriously steaming. (Has anyone tried to fry an egg on the sidewalk yet?) And nothing cools us off quite like a dip in the pool, amirite?
And even though swimming means your hair may look subpar, your cohorts will likely forget if you’re attending one of these wet and wild hotel pool parties.
So before summer slips through your fingers, take an end-of-the-season vacay and get your party hats on—and perhaps your top off.
If there were only one infamous pool party, it would have to be the Sunday Rehab affair held at the Hard Rock Hotel--nine years in the making, this wet fest features oil-slathered tan bodies, a scantily-clad waitstaff and what we imagine are tons of bodily fluids floating around those waters. (TMI? But we've seen them exchanged.)
The grotto pool features two sandy beaches and will cost you a pretty penny for entrance alone: $100 for the boys, $50 for the girls. Staying at the Hard Rock? You're in for free--but don't think that doesn't mean you won't have to wait in the (oftentimes quite long) entrance line. But once you're in, the party is known to bring in renowned DJs from across the globe including Tiesto (who kicked off the party's 2012 season), Paul Oakenfold, and Bad Boy Bill.
Held on the hotel's rooftop, RX kicked off in February (because those Floridians are oh-so-lucky with their weather) and has hosted the likes of the Kardashians, party girl Tara Reid, Lil' Wayne, and Ne-Yo--not to mention a slew of celebrity DJs.
From noon till 8 p.m. on Saturdays, expect the Perry South Beach rooftop's plunge pool (and namesake club Plunge) to be hopping with a young, hipster crowd. Should you not wanna get wet (not that we really understand that, hang out in one of the shaded daybeds that boast their own flat-screen TVs.
Ladies, this party is unofficially for you: Women get in free to this happening Vegas bash, while the men need to pony up $20 to check out the wild (and we mean wild) scene. Get in early though, as this discount is usually axed by 2 p.m. when the real crowds start rolling in.
And despite the large group the party attracts (keep in mind, the MGM Grand also has the largest number of rooms in Vegas), waitress service is surprisingly speedy--which means you'll have a piña colada in your hands ASAP. When our reporter visited, there wasn't only a bikini content underway, but also an electro-pop smash duo LMFAO held a rousing pool-side concert. Did we mention there are cabanas to rent for a little (sexy) privacy?
Spun off from the eponymous nightclub, Tao Beach offers up a clubby experience in the blaze of Vegas's sun at the luxurious Venetian hotel. The 18,000 square foot pool club offers up a ton of lounge chairs, daybeds, which each have a flat-screen TV for those catching a game (or perhaps catching up on Real Housewives--not that we're judging), and some of the best party beats around.
Should you hole up here during the week, you're in luck: Not only are the crowds far thinner, but the club also allows for topless sunbathing Monday through Friday only. Some of those daybeds we mentioned--well they float, too. Not too shabby.
Head to the Hollywood Roosevelt on any given night and you're sure to catch a glimpse of a star or two -- the hotel is generally teeming with celebrities (and those who like to brush elbows with them). The huge spaces boasts lavish VIP cabanas, roaring fireplaces (at night when its chilly), and a constant rotation of different parties that provide a supremely seductive retreat.
Order grub until 10 PM from the adjacent Tropicana bar, but always keep tabs of those around you--A-listers, plus industry heavyweights and insiders, are always frequenting this L.A. landmark.
