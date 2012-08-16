Celebrate The End Of Summer At 6 Of The World's Wildest Hotel Pool Parties

Photo: Oyster.com

You guys, it is hot outside.I’m talking seriously steaming. (Has anyone tried to fry an egg on the sidewalk yet?) And nothing cools us off quite like a dip in the pool, amirite?



And even though swimming means your hair may look subpar, your cohorts will likely forget if you’re attending one of these wet and wild hotel pool parties.

So before summer slips through your fingers, take an end-of-the-season vacay and get your party hats on—and perhaps your top off.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.