The Best Places To Ring In The Lunar New Year Around The US

Photo: AP Photo

The Lunar New Year (or Spring Festival) starts on Sunday. This year will be the Year of the Snake.Millions of Chinese people around the world will ring in the new year with reunion dinners, dumplings, fireworks and lion dances.



Of course there are serious celebrations in China, but there are some pretty awesome parties right here in the U.S. From L.A. to New York, we’ve found the best places to celebrate the Chinese New Year in America.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.