Celebrate Pi Day With Free Amazon Instant Video of Pi, The Movie

Photo: Flickr / djwtwo

Pi Day is awesome.While you’re gorging yourself on a delicious piece of pie, or reciting the all the decimals by heart, take a moment to enjoy a complimentary Amazon Instant Video streaming of the movie Pi, available for free if you’re a Prime member.



The DVD counterpart is also on sale for 27% off retail value on Amazon, though you might be able to find cheaper deals of the 1998 film at your local Walmart.

Expect the movie to be a lot less innocent than both pies and pi; the Darren Aronofsky flick is a psychological thriller about a man who goes crazy over the mathematical digits in his head. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

