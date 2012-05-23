Celeb Lawyer Stole Client In John Travolta Masseur Groping Fight: Suit

Photo: palzoo.net

Yet another lawsuit is unfolding from the masseur scandal surrounding former Grease star John Travolta.But surprisingly, the newest suit doesn’t actually involve the actor.



The attorney who originally represented two male masseurs claiming the actor tried to grope them during a massage is suing celebrity lawyer Gloria Allred for allegedly stealing his clients, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Okorie Okorocha represented both masseurs, known as John Doe No. 1 and John Doe No. 2.

But Okorocha eventually dropped John Doe No. 1 when he learned of a possible conflict of interest between the clients, the Hollywood Reporter said.

John Doe No. 1 then hired Allred, who “stole” Okorocha’s other client, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Okorocha alleges Allred intentionally stole his client, and he’s seeking compensation for his emotional distress.

Allred has fired back that Okorocha’s suit would be dismissed and that she would win a judgment against him, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

