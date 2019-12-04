15 kids of celebrities who grew up in the past decade

Rachel Askinasi
Getty ImagesThe Jolie-Pitt crew are becoming young adults.

Beyoncé Knowles Carter and Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter had daughter Blue Ivy Carter in 2012.

BeyonceVEVO/YouTubeBlue Ivy Carter in a 2014 music video for Beyoncé’s song ‘Blue.’

As the child of two iconic music, arts, and style legends, Blue Ivy has made a number of impressions on the entertainment-following world.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DisneyBlue Ivy with her mum in 2019.

Source: Insider

She’s been spotted boarding private planes since 2013 …

Gladys Vega/Contributor/Getty ImagesBlue Ivy and Beyoncé in Puerto Rico in 2013.

Source: Getty Images

… and being toted around New York by her mum.

Alo Ceballos/Contributor/Getty ImagesBeyoncé and Blue Ivy in New York City in 2014.

She appeared on stage with her parents as Beyoncé accepted an award during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards.

Getty Images for MTVBlue Ivy, Jay-Z, and Beyoncé on stage together in 2014.

And she has gotten to sit in front-row seats at awards shows …

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARASThe Carter family at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards in 2018.

Source: Insider

… and basketball games alike.

Theo Wargo/Getty ImagesThe Carter family sitting courtside at the 2017 NBA All-Star game.

Source: Insider

She’s even managed to spark conversation over her iconic style, like when she wore this suit to pay tribute to Prince at the Grammy Awards in 2017.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARASBlue Ivy Carter sits on her dad Jay-Z’s lap at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

Source: Insider

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes had their daughter Suri Cruise in 2006.

Eric VANDEVILLE/Contributor/Getty ImagesFrom left, Katie Holmes, Tom Cruise, and Suri Cruise in 2006.

Suri has been growing up largely in the public eye living in New York City with her mother.

James Devaney/Contributor/Getty ImagesCruise (left) and Holmes (right) in 2017.

She’s certainly grown up in the past 10 years — she’s even mastered the art of hailing a taxi.

Alo Ceballos/Contributor/Getty ImagesCruise with Holmes in 2017.

Holmes told Stellar Magazine that she tries to limit the amount of time that she and Suri spend on social media as Suri enters into her teenage years.

Gotham/Contributor/Getty ImagesCruise and Holmes in 2019.

Source: Stellar Magazine via Marie Claire

Angelina Jolie adopted her first child, son Maddox, in 2002. From 2005 until 2008, Jolie and Brad Pitt went on to both conceive and adopt more children. The family includes Pax, born in 2003; Zahara, born in 2005; Shiloh, born in 2006; and twins Vivienne and Knox born in 2008.

Junko Kimura/Getty ImagesBrad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in Japan with their children, from left, Pax, Knox, Zahara and Shiloh in 2009.

Source: Insider, Insider

Eldest son Maddox is now 18 years old and has appeared in movies himself. In 2016, Jolie said he had an interest in editing. Jolie adopted him in 2002 with then-husband Billy Bob Thornton.

Yoshikazu Tsuno/Staff/Getty Images and Christopher Jue/Getty Images for DisneyMaddox Jolie-Pitt in 2010 (left) and in 2019 (right).

Source: IMDb, Insider,Vanity Fair

Pax, the second oldest child, was adopted by Jolie in 2007 at three years old, and then by Pitt in 2008. In 2016, Jolie said he “loves music and deejaying.”

Yoshikazu Tsuno/Staff/Getty Images and Kevin Winter/Staff/Getty ImagesPax Jolie-Pitt in 2010 (left) and in 2019 (right).

Source: Vanity Fair

Jolie adopted Zahara in 2005 and Pitt formally adopted her one year later. She was six months old at the time of the first adoption. Now, Zahara reportedly wants to get into modelling and looks up to actress Lupita Nyong’o.

Yoshikazu Tsuno/Staff/Getty Images and Kevin Winter/Staff/Getty ImagesZahara Jolie-Pitt in 2010 (left) and in 2019 (right).

Source: Insider,Bossip

Shiloh is the eldest biological child of Jolie and Pitt born in 2006. In 2016, Jolie told Vanity Fair that Shiloh chose to learn “Khmai, which is a Cambodian language.” At 13 years old, she looks just like her mum.

Yoshikazu Tsuno/Staff/Getty Images and Kevin Winter/Staff/Getty ImagesShiloh Jolie-Pitt in 2010 (left) and 2019 (right).

Source: Insider,Vanity Fair

Vivienne and Knox were born in 2008. They have both participated in movies involving their parents as they have grown up, and have chosen to learn Arabic and sign language respectively, their mum told Vanity Fair.

James Devaney/Contributor/Getty Images and Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Contributor/Getty ImagesKnox and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt in 2010 (left) and in 2019 (right).

Source: Vanity Fair, Insider

Victoria and David Beckham have four children together: sons Brooklyn, born in 1999; Romeo, born in 2002; and Cruz, born in 2005; and daughter Harper, born in 2011.

Jeff Vespa/Contributor/Getty ImagesThe Beckham family in 2015.

Harper has been exposed to the fashion industry by her designer mum since she was born.

Ray Tamarra/Contributor/Getty ImagesVictoria Beckham carried Harper through shops in New York’s SoHo neighbourhood in 2011.

She’s attended her mum’s fashion shows since she was little, enjoying the view from her dad’s lap in the front row.

Don Emmert/Staff/Getty Images and Tim Whitby/BFC/Contributor/Getty ImagesHarper and David Beckham in 2014 (left) and in 2019 (right).

Harper is the only Beckham to carry on her father’s soccer legacy for now, he told Graham Norton in 2018.

David Beckham/InstagramDavid and Harper Beckham in 2017.

Source: Harper’s Bazaar, E! News

The father-daughter pair even went to France together to watch the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

NurPhoto/Contributor/Getty ImagesDavid and Harper Beckham at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Source: Harper’s Bazaar, E! News

Harper’s brothers have also grown up substantially over the past 10 years.

Jordan Strauss/Stringer/Getty ImagesClockwise from top: David, Brooklyn, Cruz, and Romeo Beckham in 2010.

Cruz is currently an aspiring musician — much like his mum — and he’s been mentored by Ed Sheeran.

Tim Whitby/BFC/Contributor/Getty ImagesCruz Beckham at London Fashion Week in 2019.

Source: Hello Magazine, E!

Romeo reportedly is into Tennis …

Romeo Beckham/InstagramRomeo Beckham in 2019.

Source: E!

… and Brooklyn has found a passion for photography.

Eamonn M. McCormack/Stringer/Getty ImagesBrooklyn Beckham in 2019.

Source: E!

Supermodel Cindy Crawford had two children with husband Rande Gerber: Kaia, born in 2001, and Presley, born in 1999.

Gregg DeGuire/Contributor/Getty ImagesFrom left: Presley, Rande, and Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford in 2003.

The pair of siblings spent their early years away from the public eye. That is until they both started to model.

David Livingston/Contributor/Getty ImagesFrom left. Presley Gerber, Cindy Crawford, and Kaia Gerber in 2010.

Since then, we’ve watched both children grow up to become fashion week staples around the world.

Stefanie Keenan/Contributor/Getty ImagesPresley and Kaia Gerber in 2015.

Kaia is now a seasoned professional and a regular on runways like Alexander Wang and Chanel.

Victor VIRGILE/Contributor/Getty ImagesKaia Gerber in 2019.

And Presley has been seen walking the runway at shows like Sies Marjan, Prabal Gurung, Balmain Homme, and more.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Contributor/Getty ImagesPresley Gerber in 2019.

The youngest and richest Kardashian-Jenner sibling, Kylie, was just 12 years old at the start of the decade.

Jason LaVeris/Contributor/Getty ImagesKendall Jenner (left) and Kylie Jenner (right) in 2010.

Over the past 10 years, Kylie has grown up a lot. She’s built herself a beauty empire called Kylie Cosmetics, amassed a net worth of $US1 billion, and has had a child of her own, Stormi Webster, with Travis Scott.

Evan Agostini/Invision/APKylie Jenner in 2018.

Source: Business Insider

Before Stormi, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s son Mason joined the family in 2009.

Ray Tamarra/Contributor/Getty ImagesKourtney Kardashian totes son Mason Disick around New York City in 2010.

Source: US Weekly

Mason has appeared on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” since he was born, so he’s grown up in the public eye.

Bauer-Griffin/Contributor/Getty ImagesMason Disick in 2013.

Source: MTV

Fans of the show have watched him grow into the pre-teen he is today. Of course, his style is on-par with his fashion-forward family.

Hayk Baghdasaryan/Contributor/Getty ImagesMason Disick in 2019.

