15 kids of celebrities who grew up in the past decade

- There have been plenty of celebrity babies born into the entertainment world over the past few years, but the kids who were born in the mid-2000s and 2010s are starting to grow up!
- Some, like Jay-Z and Beyoncé‘s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, are still on the younger end. But others, like Kris and Caitlyn Jenner‘s daughter, Kylie Jenner, are already parents themselves.
- From watching Suri Cruise grow up in New York City with her mum Katie Holmes to seeing the spitting image of Cindy Crawford – her daughter Kaia Gerber – walk down a 2019 runway, it’s hard to believe how quickly these kids grew up.
- Here are just 15 of the kids who have grown up largely in the public eye over the past 10 years.
Beyoncé Knowles Carter and Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter had daughter Blue Ivy Carter in 2012.
BeyonceVEVO/YouTubeBlue Ivy Carter in a 2014 music video for Beyoncé’s song ‘Blue.’
As the child of two iconic music, arts, and style legends, Blue Ivy has made a number of impressions on the entertainment-following world.
She’s been spotted boarding private planes since 2013 …
… and being toted around New York by her mum.
She appeared on stage with her parents as Beyoncé accepted an award during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards.
And she has gotten to sit in front-row seats at awards shows …
… and basketball games alike.
She’s even managed to spark conversation over her iconic style, like when she wore this suit to pay tribute to Prince at the Grammy Awards in 2017.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARASBlue Ivy Carter sits on her dad Jay-Z’s lap at the 2017 Grammy Awards.
Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes had their daughter Suri Cruise in 2006.
Eric VANDEVILLE/Contributor/Getty ImagesFrom left, Katie Holmes, Tom Cruise, and Suri Cruise in 2006.
Suri has been growing up largely in the public eye living in New York City with her mother.
She’s certainly grown up in the past 10 years — she’s even mastered the art of hailing a taxi.
Holmes told Stellar Magazine that she tries to limit the amount of time that she and Suri spend on social media as Suri enters into her teenage years.
Angelina Jolie adopted her first child, son Maddox, in 2002. From 2005 until 2008, Jolie and Brad Pitt went on to both conceive and adopt more children. The family includes Pax, born in 2003; Zahara, born in 2005; Shiloh, born in 2006; and twins Vivienne and Knox born in 2008.
Junko Kimura/Getty ImagesBrad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in Japan with their children, from left, Pax, Knox, Zahara and Shiloh in 2009.
Eldest son Maddox is now 18 years old and has appeared in movies himself. In 2016, Jolie said he had an interest in editing. Jolie adopted him in 2002 with then-husband Billy Bob Thornton.
Yoshikazu Tsuno/Staff/Getty Images and Christopher Jue/Getty Images for DisneyMaddox Jolie-Pitt in 2010 (left) and in 2019 (right).
Pax, the second oldest child, was adopted by Jolie in 2007 at three years old, and then by Pitt in 2008. In 2016, Jolie said he “loves music and deejaying.”
Yoshikazu Tsuno/Staff/Getty Images and Kevin Winter/Staff/Getty ImagesPax Jolie-Pitt in 2010 (left) and in 2019 (right).
Jolie adopted Zahara in 2005 and Pitt formally adopted her one year later. She was six months old at the time of the first adoption. Now, Zahara reportedly wants to get into modelling and looks up to actress Lupita Nyong’o.
Yoshikazu Tsuno/Staff/Getty Images and Kevin Winter/Staff/Getty ImagesZahara Jolie-Pitt in 2010 (left) and in 2019 (right).
Shiloh is the eldest biological child of Jolie and Pitt born in 2006. In 2016, Jolie told Vanity Fair that Shiloh chose to learn “Khmai, which is a Cambodian language.” At 13 years old, she looks just like her mum.
Yoshikazu Tsuno/Staff/Getty Images and Kevin Winter/Staff/Getty ImagesShiloh Jolie-Pitt in 2010 (left) and 2019 (right).
Vivienne and Knox were born in 2008. They have both participated in movies involving their parents as they have grown up, and have chosen to learn Arabic and sign language respectively, their mum told Vanity Fair.
James Devaney/Contributor/Getty Images and Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Contributor/Getty ImagesKnox and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt in 2010 (left) and in 2019 (right).
Victoria and David Beckham have four children together: sons Brooklyn, born in 1999; Romeo, born in 2002; and Cruz, born in 2005; and daughter Harper, born in 2011.
Harper has been exposed to the fashion industry by her designer mum since she was born.
Ray Tamarra/Contributor/Getty ImagesVictoria Beckham carried Harper through shops in New York’s SoHo neighbourhood in 2011.
She’s attended her mum’s fashion shows since she was little, enjoying the view from her dad’s lap in the front row.
Don Emmert/Staff/Getty Images and Tim Whitby/BFC/Contributor/Getty ImagesHarper and David Beckham in 2014 (left) and in 2019 (right).
Harper is the only Beckham to carry on her father’s soccer legacy for now, he told Graham Norton in 2018.
David Beckham/InstagramDavid and Harper Beckham in 2017.
The father-daughter pair even went to France together to watch the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
Harper’s brothers have also grown up substantially over the past 10 years.
Jordan Strauss/Stringer/Getty ImagesClockwise from top: David, Brooklyn, Cruz, and Romeo Beckham in 2010.
Cruz is currently an aspiring musician — much like his mum — and he’s been mentored by Ed Sheeran.
Romeo reportedly is into Tennis …
Romeo Beckham/InstagramRomeo Beckham in 2019.
… and Brooklyn has found a passion for photography.
Supermodel Cindy Crawford had two children with husband Rande Gerber: Kaia, born in 2001, and Presley, born in 1999.
Gregg DeGuire/Contributor/Getty ImagesFrom left: Presley, Rande, and Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford in 2003.
The pair of siblings spent their early years away from the public eye. That is until they both started to model.
David Livingston/Contributor/Getty ImagesFrom left. Presley Gerber, Cindy Crawford, and Kaia Gerber in 2010.
Since then, we’ve watched both children grow up to become fashion week staples around the world.
Kaia is now a seasoned professional and a regular on runways like Alexander Wang and Chanel.
And Presley has been seen walking the runway at shows like Sies Marjan, Prabal Gurung, Balmain Homme, and more.
The youngest and richest Kardashian-Jenner sibling, Kylie, was just 12 years old at the start of the decade.
Over the past 10 years, Kylie has grown up a lot. She’s built herself a beauty empire called Kylie Cosmetics, amassed a net worth of $US1 billion, and has had a child of her own, Stormi Webster, with Travis Scott.
Before Stormi, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s son Mason joined the family in 2009.
Ray Tamarra/Contributor/Getty ImagesKourtney Kardashian totes son Mason Disick around New York City in 2010.
Mason has appeared on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” since he was born, so he’s grown up in the public eye.
Fans of the show have watched him grow into the pre-teen he is today. Of course, his style is on-par with his fashion-forward family.
