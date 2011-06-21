Celanese appoints new vice president of IR

Jon Puckett has been appointed vice president of investor relations at Celanese Corporation, a global chemicals company based in Dallas, Texas. He will report to Mark Oberle, senior vice president of corporate affairs, who previously joined the company in 2005 as vice president of investor relations.

The company, listed on the NYSE, had net sales of $5.9 bn in 2010. It employs more than 7,000 employees worldwide and generates nearly three quarters (72 per cent) of its revenue outside of North America.

The appointment of Puckett fills the position vacated by Andy Green, who left Celanese after six months to create the investor relations department at Huntington Ingalls Industries, a shipbuilding company spun off from Northrop Grumman Corp on March 31, 2011.

Puckett joins Celanese from Affiliated Computer Services, a subsidiary of Xerox, where he led the investor relations function before being promoted to senior vice president and divisional CFO. Prior to this, he held management positions at KPMG, Nokia and PwC. He is a certified public accountant and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Texas.

Celanese was ranked 124th in IR magazine’s Investor Perception Study, US 2008, although since then it has not featured in the annual report on US investor relations.



[Article by James Chambers, IR magazine]

