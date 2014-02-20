Huge Chunk Of Ceiling Fell And Destroyed Seats Just Hours Before Indiana Basketball Game

An 8-foot long piece of metal fell from the ceiling of Indiana University’s Assembly Hall and destroyed several seats just hours before the Hoosiers were to play Iowa in men’s basketball.

The game was postponed. Indiana athletic director Fred Glass told ESPN that the early speculation is that the accident was weather related but did not elaborate.

Here is a GIF of the chunk of metal falling (via ESPN).



This clip shows where the destroyed seats are located.



Here is the extensive damage caused by the beam. It is easy to imagine there would have been extensive and serious injuries had this happened during a game.

And here is the beam that fell.

