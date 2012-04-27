Violent Politics In China Continue To Get Spotlight As Blind Lawyer Makes Daring Escape From House Arrest

Chen Guangcheng, a blind human rights activist who has been under house arrest for more than a year, has escaped to Beijing and has released a video revealing the abuse he suffered, the Guardian reports.



How exactly Chen managed to evade the 90 guards surrounding his village home is unclear, but the Guardian spoke to the activist Hu Jia who described it as a “real Chinese version of The Shawshank Redemption” and confirmed Chen is now in Beijing after making it through 8 security checks.

CNN’s report offers a glimpse of his tactics:

The blind activist had prepared for his escape for months, [fellow activist] He Peirong said, by lying in bed for prolonged periods so that the guards wouldn’t be suspicious if they didn’t see any activity from him for a long time.

Chen raised the ire of the Party when he took on a sterilization case in Linyi County in 2006 – he was representing thousands of women who had been forcibly sterilized. He came to international prominence when actor Christian Bale sought to visit the detained activist in December 2011.

This is significant on many levels, not the least of which is its proximity to the ongoing Bo Xilai scandal. The world is already getting an unsavory introduction to the level of intrigue and violence in Chinese politics at the highest levels and now there is a perfect poster child for abuse and repression at the lowest levels.

More important than how this will be read by the world is what it means for China. Cracks in the armour are showing and with the way news spreads on the Internet these days there is no way the public in China will not have some awareness of this case. Illegal home detentions and forced sterilization are sensitive topics among the Chinese public and have touched many of them. A blind, self-taught human rights lawyer is also an easy rallying point.

Unfortunately, as C. Custer at ChinaGeeks points out, the concern is now for his family, who remain under in Dongshigu under heavy police intimidation.

The New York Times reports that there are rumours Chen has sought refuge at the US Embassy, though the embassy has refused to comment on the case. Bob Fu, president of the U.S.-based Christian human rights group ChinaAid, told the WSJ that he knew Chen was safe but that he couldn’t comment further because “there might be some diplomatic issues.”

After his escape, the Chinese-language news site Boxun received a video Chen recorded. It is a “letter” to Wen Jiabao where he describes his treatment and escape and requests that the Premier, who has spoken on the need for political reform, investigate the issue.

CNN has translated many portions of the video and here are some highlights:

“They broke into my house and more than a dozen men assaulted my wife. They pinned her down and wrapped her in a comforter, beating and kicking her for hours. They also similarly violently assaulted me.”

The actions of the local security forces, “was so cruel it has greatly harmed the image of the Communist Party.”

He calls on Premier Wen to look into the matter, “Is it just local official flagrantly violating the law or do they have the support of the central government? I hope you will give the public a clear answer in the near future.”

It is a difficult situation and no one knows how it will be resolved but it seems unlikely that a “clear answer” will be given in the near future. According the WSJ China Real Time blog, at a press briefing, “China Foreign Ministry Spokesman Liu Weimin said he had “no information” about the case.

China can’t seem to shake the bad news this month and the more we see the more we learn about how vicious and violent Chinese politics really are.

Here is a clip from the video, head to Youtube to watch the whole thing (if you speak Chinese):



