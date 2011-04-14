Facebook Lawsuit: The 3D Animated Version

Paul Ceglia’s newly amended lawsuit against Mark Zuckerberg for half of his stake in Facebook has a new video treatment. It’s like the great animation of Tiger Woods fighting his wife and getting into a car accident.



The highlight has to be Ceglia wearing a barrel and eating out of a tin can.

See also: The Guy Who Says He Owns 50% Of Facebook Just Filed A Boatload Of New Evidence — And It’s Breathtaking.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.