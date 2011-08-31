Bengals RB Cedric Benson Surrenders Begins Jail Sentence Now

Cedric Benson won’t be spending his bye week behind bars after all.



The Bengals running back turned himself in to Travis County authorities late Tuesday evening to begin serving his 20-day jail sentence for a 2010 assault charge.

Attorneys say, with good behaviour, Benson would serve only seven days. Putting him on track to be released September 6th, in time for the season opener against the Cleveland Browns.

