Cedric Benson Heads to Jail for Bengals' Bye Week

Most NFL players spend their bye weeks resting, relaxing and recuperating.



Not Cedric Benson.

The Cincinnati Bengals running back will spend his bye week behind bars.

Benson will turn himself in October 17th and spend seven days in jail after pleading no contest to a misdemeanour assault charge stemming from his 2010 attack on an Austin, Texas bar employee.

“We are pleased that Mr. Benson took responsibility for his actions today,” Assistant Travis County Attorney Corby Holcomb said.

Originally a 20-day jail sentence, the courts agreed to reduce Benson’s time, assuming he exhibits good behaviour.

