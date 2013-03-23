Step Up Your Grilling Game With A Cedar Plank

These are the Cedar Cooking Planks from Nature’s Gourmet.



Why We Love It: If you’ve never grilled before or just want to switch it up, consider these cedar planks.

They’ll hold moisture and add a cedar-smoked flavour to your meat. You can soak the planks for longer for even more moisture and less cedar flavour, or play with soaking the planks in wine, apple juice, or beer.

Where To Buy: Available through the Nature’s Gourmet website.

Cost: $60 for a pack of three.

Want to nominate a cool product for Stuff We Love? Send an email to Megan Willett at [email protected] with “Stuff We Love” in the subject line.

