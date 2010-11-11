Watch Out: Woman With A Really Good defence For Murdering Billionaire Bankers Is Free From Jail

Cecile Brossard, the woman who confessed to killing billionaire French banker Edouard Stern, was freed from jail today after serving only 18 months, Agence France Presse (AFP) reports.



Accounts say she was released early because she’d actually already served half of the sentence she was eventually given (8 1/2 years), in remand before the trial even started.

Background: Brossard admitted to shootintg Stern at his penthouse in Switzerland during a sex game gone wrong in 2005.

Stern, a member of the French “upper crust” — said to have been friends with President Sarkozy — was found dead with two bullet holes in his head, two in his torso, dressed in a full-body latex suit.

Brossard had dated Stern for four years.

Brossard’s defence was that she killed Stern in a moment of passion.

She had claimed that he had driven her to a moment of madness by tormenting her over a million-dollar gift that he decided to take back, exclaiming: “A million dollars is a lot of money to pay for a whore.”

The defence worked. Brossard, who was supposed to spend 8 1/2 years in jail, spent only one and a half.

Her attorneys also said,

Stern, a hunter, had treated her as “human game” in the course of their turbulent four-year relationship and was a “manipulative pervert”.

Her defence?

“I am a woman who is desperately in love with a man and I remain so,” she insisted.

She told a Geneva court that she only acted on Edouard Stern in the passion and heat of the love making moment.

Stern was discovered with multiple gun shot wounds to the front of his body, “his hands tied, wearing a full latex bodysuit.”

The story goes:

Cecile Brossard first shot her lover between the eyes a handgun. Somehow, still alive, Cecile Brossard’s lover got to his feet. Cecile Brossard then shot her lover twice in the chest. Then Cecile Brossard finished him off with a point blank bullet shot to the temple of the French finance man.

The AFP sums up the defence as:

[Brossard’s defence lawyers said she] snapped under the pressure of a tormented four-year relationship with Stern, whom they portrayed as a “narcissistic pervert” and deeply manipulative.

