We got our hands on a video of Cecil the lion before he was killed

A 13-year-old male lion named Cecil was pursued and brutally killed by a dentist from Minnesota along with two Zimbabwean men on a trophy hunt. Cecil lived in Hwange National Park in Zimbabwe and was a source of pride for his country due to his age and his prestigious participation in an Oxford University study.

Produced by Emma Fierberg. Video courtesy of Reuters.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.