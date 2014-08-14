Ceasefire Reportedly Broken After Rocket Is Fired From Gaza Into Israel

REUTERS/Baz Ratner Israeli soldiers are seen atop an armoured personnel carrier (APC) near the border with Gaza July 30, 2014.

A rocket from Gaza has reportedly landed in Israel, two hours before the scheduled end of the temporary cease-fire, according to the Associated Press.

Reuters reports that sirens warning of incoming rockets were going off in southern Israel on Wednesday.

The cease-fire has been in effect for three days, with little possibility of the truce being extended past its end time.

The rocket that landed in Israel on Wednesday did not cause any casualties or damage, BBC reports.

Developing…

