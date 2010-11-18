The Real Cause Of Europe's Sovereign Debt Crisis: Mamma's Boys

In one of the more interesting visual interpretations of the European sovereign debt crisis, Bond Vigilantes (via View from the Blue Ridge), have a chart from M&G Investments.
That chart compares the cost to insure sovereign debt in European countries, versus the amount of men aged 25-34 still living with their parents.
There is a noticeable trend here, where Mediterranean PIIGS members fit in quite nicely (Ireland is an outlier).
It seems as if the more 25-34 year old men living with their parents, the more expensive the cost to insure the respective sovereign’s debt.
Now this could just be a fact of cultural norms, or a causal result of unemployment being a bigger problem in these countries, but it is still an interesting trend to point out.
From Bond Vigilantes (via View from the Blue Ridge):
Photo: Bond Vigilantes
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.