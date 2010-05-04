CDS Storm In Europe Spreading To UK, Italy, And Spain

UK, Spain, and Italy are feeling the brunt of further European uncertainty. The UK holds a general election on Thursday, which may result in a hung parliament, hindering the country’s ability to put together an austerity budget with any pace. Spain and Italy are certainly products of contagion from the Greek debt crisis, which continues to look anything but finished today.



From CMA Datavision:

And in April, Greece was the clear CDS loser with its sovereign and corporate debt under increasing pressure from uncertainty over the country’s bailout.

From CMA Datavision:

