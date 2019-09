CDS on banks exposed to the foreclosure-gate crisis are spiking as a result of increasing worries about how the fallout will impact banks’ balance sheets.



Wells Fargo may be the next bank to halt foreclosures as it may too be using “robo-signers” to push through foreclosure documentation.

Data provided by Markit:

