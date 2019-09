For weeks it seemed the European sovereign debt CDS market was quieting, but now speculators have renewed their attempts to ratchet up the pressure on spendthrift states.



Spain and Italy are likely targets in this round, with Germany something of a surprise.

From CMA Datavision:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.