European markets have felt the shock and awe of the ECB’s massive European bailout and quantitative easing program, and CDS have responded to the renewed confidence with a severe tightening of spreads.



From CMA Datavision:

And banks have also seen the benefit of the expansive programs.

From CMA Datavision:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.