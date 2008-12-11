CDS Market Says Britain Riskier Than McDonald's

This makes sense, because Britain doesn’t have a Dollar Menu:



Independent: Britain has become a worse credit risk than McDonald’s and a host of other large companies, figures produced for The Independent reveal.

The collapse in Britain’s credit rating has taken place over the past two and a half months, since the Government underwrote the banking system and decided to spend its way out of recession. Investing in UK government debt is now almost twice as risky as buying McDonald’s corporate bonds, according to the market in credit default swaps (CDS), which provides insurance for the buyers of such debt.

And the numbers:

The cost of insuring for a year against default on £10m of five-year UK debt has jumped from less than £30,000 to £120,000, compared with the current price of £77,000 to protect against a similar McDonald’s default.

