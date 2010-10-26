Requests For Bank CDS Quotes Surge

Foreclosure-gate sent demand for quotes on CDS of U.S. financial firms associated with the crisis higher last week. Citigroup, Capital One, and Bank of America all moved front and centre in the minds of investors seeking protection from possible default.



From CMA Datavision, this chart reflects the total number of quotes on each company’s CDS:

On the other hand, Greece, which had been the centre of CDS speculation for sometime, moved out of investor’s primary focus.

