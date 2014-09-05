New Map Of The Most Obese States Shows A Troubling Trend

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention released a new map on Thursday detailing adult obesity rates across the country. In 1995, when the CDC first collected this data in all states, not a single one had an obesity rate higher than 19%.

In 2013, the CDC announced, every single state in the country had an obesity rate of at least 20%. (The agency’s data collection strategies have changed over time, but the trend is still clear.) Here is the new map showing that grim picture:

Rates of obesity were highest in Mississippi (35.1%) and West Virginia (35.1%) and lowest in Hawaii (21.8%) and Colorado (21.3%).

Obesity is defined as a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or higher. A person who is 5’10” would need to weigh at least 209 pounds to be classified as obese. (You can check your BMI here.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.