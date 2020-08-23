A CDC study of child-care centres in Rhode Island shows 'there is a path' towards safe reopening, director says

Getty Images CDC study on Rhode Island child-care centres show evidence that safe reopening is possible during pandemic.

On Friday, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention released a study of Rhode Island child-care programs providing evidence that safe reopening is possible despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to The Washington Post, CDC Director Robert Redfield said the study shows “there is a path” when locals work with their public health authorities to safely get child-care centres to reopen.

The study’s main takeaway is that child-care centres that opened during a time of minimal spread and followed strict protocols were able to limit new cases of coronavirus.

The study looked at COVID-19 infections coming out of child-care centres across Rhode Island between June 1 and June 31. June 1 was the date that the state’s child-care programs were allowed to reopen following strict safety protocol because of the declining spread across the state.

“When things are done with vigilance, in partnership with the public health community, that you can in fact … be able to reopen child care and not have significant secondary transmission,” Redfield said, according to The Washington Post.

By July 31, 666 child-care centres were allowed to open with a capacity for 18,945 kids, the study stated. It did not, however; mention how many staff and children were actually in attendance during that time period.

In those two months, 52 children and adults were infected across 29 child-care centres, according to state health department investigators. Only four of the 666 centres had cases that could have spread the virus, the study stated.

Part of the safety protocols child-care centres needed to follow included only allowing 12 people, at first, and then 20, including staff. Masks were required for all adults and both adults and children were screened for symptoms daily.

“I think this is an inspiring article to tell individuals that there is a path where one can use and partner with their public health authorities and safely get these child-care programs reopened, which again, are very important for our country,” he said. “And again, as an extension, we’re trying to get these schools reopened.”

Centres that experienced a person with symptoms were required to close for 14 days. Rhode Island’s Department of Health quarantined and monitored those infected during that time too.

“I really do believe strongly that it’s in the public health interest to get the K through 12s back to face-to-face learning and we just have to work collectively to do that in a safe and sensible way,” Redfield added. “One school, one jurisdiction, one family at a time.”

