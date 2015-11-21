Chipotle's E.coli problem has spread to 6 states, and now the stock is getting crushed

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention issued an updated on E.coli infections linked to Chipotle on Friday.

According to the CDC, 45 people infected with the outbreak strain of STEC O26 have been reported in six states, including New York and California.

Chipotle shares fell by as much as 5% in afternoon trading.

More to come …

