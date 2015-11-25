Costco's E. coli problem has spread to 7 states

An E. coli outbreak linked to Costco’s rotisserie chicken salad has spread to seven states, the Centres for Disease Control said Tuesday.

So far, nineteen people have been infected with E. coli in California, Colorado, Missouri, Montana, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.

Five people have been hospitalized, and two have developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a type of kidney failure. No deaths have been reported.

The CDC said most of those infected had eaten Costco’s rotisserie chicken salad in the week before they became ill.

The agency is working to identify what ingredient in the chicken salad has caused the outbreak.

Consumers who purchased rotisserie chicken salad from any Costco store in the US on or before November 20, 2015, should not eat it and should throw it away, the CDC said.

Costco has removed all remaining rotisserie chicken salad from all stores in the US and stopped further production of the product until further notice.

