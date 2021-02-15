CDC says it has no intention of requiring COVID test for domestic passengers travelling within the US

The CDC announced they have no plans to require COVID-19 tests for domestic travellers in the US.

The Biden administration was considering requiring negative tests for domestic travellers.

Since January 26, all international travellers must provide a negative test prior to their US flight.

The CDC says it has no intention of requiring COVID-19 tests for domestic passengers travelling in the US.

“At this time, CDC is not recommending required point of departure testing for domestic travel,” according to a CDC statement sent to CNN. “As part of our close monitoring of the pandemic, in particular the continued spread of variants, we will continue to review public health options for containing and mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in the travel space.”

The statement comes after the Biden administration was considering whether or not to require a negative COVID-19 test result for travellers flying domestically, transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg said in an interview on “Axios on HBO.”

“What I can tell you is that it’s going to be guided by data, by science, by medicine, and by the input of the people who are actually going to have to carry this out,” Buttigieg said.

The CDC did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for additional comment.

Since January 26, all international travellers â€” including US citizens â€” are required to provide airlines with a negative COVID-19 test taken three days before their flight.

The CDC told Insider’s Brittany Chang the decision to require negative COVID-19 tests from all passengers flying into the US was made in hopes of decreasing the spread of the virus while the government continues its mass vaccination efforts.

