The CDC is urging pregnant women to get vaccinated, saying it has ‘never been more urgent’

The CDC said all pregnant people should be vaccinated as the Delta variant spreads.

Pregnant people have low vaccine uptake rates, but a higher risk of complications from COVID-19.

New evidence shows no safety risks among vaccinated pregnant people.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that all pregnant women get vaccinated against COVID-19.

”The vaccines are safe and effective, and it has never been more urgent to increase vaccinations as we face the highly transmissible Delta variant and see severe outcomes from COVID-19 among unvaccinated pregnant people,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement Wednesday.

Cases of COVID-19 are rising across the country as the highly transmissible Delta variant spreads – largely among the unvaccinated. Pregnant people are at greatest risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19, but have been especially reluctant to get the shot. That, the CDC says, makes “vaccination for this population more urgent than ever.”

Because pregnant women weren’t originally included in clinical trials, some patients have been hesitant

Early on, clinicians trusted that the shots are safe in pregnancy, but didn’t have the rigorous clinical trial evidence to support it.

Like the flu vaccine, the coronavirus vaccines are do not contain live virus. It also acts locally, meaning it won’t “enter into cells’ nucleus, thus it has no effect on DNA,” Dr. Jessica Madden, a pediatrician and neonatologist who serves as medical director of Aeroflow Breastpumps, previously told Insider. Rumors that the shot could impact fertility have been debunked.

Since then, more evidence has come out in support of the vaccine during pregnancy. Data from three safety monitoring systems didn’t find safety concerns for vaccinated pregnant people or their babies.

Most recently, the CDC revealed a new analysis finding no increased risk of miscarriage among nearly 2,500 pregnant women who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine before 20 weeks of pregnancy. About 13% of recipients experienced miscarriage, which is in line with the rate in the general population.

The recommendation follows similar guidance from leading women’s health organizations

On July 30, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine also recommended that all pregnant people get the shot. Before then, they, like the CDC, maintained that people should be offered the vaccine during pregnancy, and decide for themselves whether to receive it.

ACOG and SMFM said their guidance reflects “evidence demonstrating the safe use of the COVID-19 vaccines during pregnancy from tens of thousands of reporting individuals over the last several months, as well as the current low vaccination rates and concerning increase in cases.”

Getting the shot is decidedly less risky than getting COVID-19: If infected, pregnant people have a higher risk of intensive-care unit admission, ventilation, life support, and death than patients who aren’t pregnant, though the overall risk is still low, a November report from the CDC found. They’re also more likely to deliver prematurely.

Pregnant women of color are particularly at risk for contracting the disease and experiencing related complications.

“We do have science that clearly indicates that vaccination does decrease disease process, disease progression, and death,” OB-GYN Dr. Jessica Shepherd told ABC in March. “Risk vs. benefit, in the end at this point, is transmission and death vs. protection.”