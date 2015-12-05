The CDC has linked a new E. coli case to Chipotle.

In a release on Friday, the CDC reported that seven more people have come down with E. coli, including cases in three news states including Illinois, Maryland, and Pennsylavnia.

Of these seven news cases, the CDC said one person — whose illness started on November 10 — reported eating at Chipotle in the week before their illness began.

The CDC said its investigation is still ongoing to determine was specific food is linked to this illness.

Following this news shares of Chipotle fell sharply, losing as much as 4%, but had rebounded quicly and near noon on Friday were off about 3%.

More to come …

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.