CDC: Flu-Related Deaths Exceed Epidemic Levels

Photo: Flickr

Bloomberg is reporting that flu-related deaths are above epidemic levels according to the centres for Disease Control and Prevention.The CDC, which tracked the week of December 31 to January 5, reported widespread flu activity in 47 states. That means the number of flu cases are well above what is expected in a normal year.



Since the beginning of the season, 20 children have died as a result of the flu, the CDC reports.

Flu season is particularly bad this year due to a nasty strain of flu, called H3N2, that has not been seen in around nine years. As a result, our bodies have not built up the proper defenses against it.

The last time the H3N2 strain circulated was during the 2003-2004 flu season, which was also an early and severe flu year.

This flu surveillance map from the CDC gives you an idea of how widespread flu activity is.

Photo: CDC

