The CDC says you can get your COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot at the same time

A woman prepares to administer a COVID-19 vaccine. Reuters

You can get your COVID-19 booster and flu shot at the same time, the CDC said.

You should get each shot at a different injection site if you’re receiving multiple vaccinations at the same time.

Previous guidance called for a 14-day period between the COVID-19 jab and other vaccines.

You can now get your COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot at the same time as another vaccine, such as the flu shot, according to updated guidelines about COVID-19 vaccines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“COVID-19 vaccines may now be administered without regard to timing of other vaccines,” the CDC said.

Previous CDC guidance recommended on holding off on any other vaccines within 14 days of the COVID-19 shot.

“This was out of an abundance of caution during a period when these vaccines were new and not due to any known safety or immunogenicity concerns,” the CDC said. “However, substantial data have now been collected regarding the safety of COVID-19 vaccines currently approved or authorized by FDA.”

Just be sure to get each shot in a different injection site – such as the opposite arm – if getting more than one vaccine in one visit, the CDC recommended.