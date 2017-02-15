One of the women suspected of assassinating Kim Jong-Un's half-brother wore a LOL T-shirt

Malaysia CCTV One of the women accused of killing Kim Jong-Nam.

South Korean and Malaysian TV stations are broadcasting CCTV footage of the two women suspected of assassinating Kim Jong-Un’s half-brother Kim Jong-Nam on Tuesday.

They are showing the footage of the woman at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia around the time Kim Jong-Nam was allegedly attacked.

She had dark, shoulder-length hair and was wearing a top emblazoned with the word LOL (text speak for laugh out loud). She was also wearing a skirt and carrying a handbag.

The woman and another accomplice are believed to have used some kind of poison for the Cold War-style killing, with reports from Malaysia and South Korea suggesting Kim Jong-Nam had been stabbed with poison-tipped needles or had chemicals sprayed in his face. The assassins reportedly fled in a taxi.

Separately, Sky News reported on Tuesday morning that a Myanmar woman has been detained at Kuala Lumpur airport in connection with the murder, according to Malaysian press.

“He told the receptionist at the departure hall that someone had grabbed his face from behind and splashed some liquid on him,” police chief Fadzil Ahmat reportedly said, according to Malaysia’s The Star newspaper.

“The victim experienced a mild seizure. He was put into an ambulance and was being taken to the Putrajaya Hospital when he was pronounced dead.”

A post mortem will be carried out later in Malaysia. The South Korean government confirmed on Wednesday that the dead man was a member of the Kim dynasty.

“If confirmed, the murder of Kim Jong-Nam would be an example that shows the brutality and inhumane nature of the North Korean regime,” acting leader Hwang Kyo-Ahn told a meeting of top security officials earlier, according to his spokesman. “We’re taking this incident very seriously and we’re keeping close tabs on the North.”

Security camera footage from the scene of the killing at the airport:

The female suspect walks away:

