CCTV caught the dramatic moment a police van spotted the NY bombing suspect

Screenshot: ABC News US/ Twitter.

Ahmad Khan Rahami has been apprehended by police in relation to the New Jersey bombings over the weekend.

Rahami has been charged with five counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer. Prosecutors are still deciding on charges related to the bombing.

The dramatic moment police in Linden, New Jersey, apprehended the 28-year-old was caught on CCTV:

Surveillance video captures NY, NJ bombing suspect running from police before his capture. https://t.co/iLrscE2Q3z pic.twitter.com/OScbs61U4z — ABC News (@ABC) September 19, 2016

Shortly after police publicly identified Rahami as a suspect, authorities sent emergency mobile phone notifications with his name and identifying information to the news.

It was believed to be the first time the nationwide Wireless Emergency Alert system has been used to target a suspect in a specific region, and police say it helped lead to Rahami’s arrest.

Harinder Bains, who owns Merdie’s Tavern in Linden, New Jersey, had been watching the news and saw Rahami’s photo, according to CNN. Later on Monday, he went over to his bar and found a man sleeping in the doorway who looked like Rahami, so he called police.

An officer arrived and identified him, and after an exchange of gunfire, Rahami was taken into custody.

Additional reporting by Pamela Engel.

