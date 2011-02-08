CEO Of A Chinese TV Ad Company Launches A Counter-Attack On U.S. Short-Sellers--And It Almost Worked!

A bus in China

The CEO of CCME posted an overly defensive, weird 7-page response to the people “short-selling” his company on the company’s website this morning.He has an problem with Citron Research, which released a January 2010 public report on the at least 7 reasons to short CCME, and Muddy Waters Research, which wrote a report (read it on Zerohedge) that calls CCME a “pump and dump” last week.



In his words, a couple of research companies “attacked” CCME, a company that operates the largest television advertising network on inter-city and airport express buses in China, says the CEO, Zheng Cheng.

Among the reasons Cheng gives that Citron and Muddy Waters are wrong is the platitude: “the proof of the pudding is in the eating.”

Compare his response to the Netflix CEO’s December 2010 response to Whitney Tilson’s public announcement that he’s shorting Netflix.

Of course the comparison is flawed because Netflix is a totally different company ($11.6 billion versus $550 million market cap). Netflix is a U.S. large cap; CCME is a Chinese small cap, and each responds stereotypically like it.

But at a very basic level, comparing them is interesting because it’s a good and experienced response to short sellers versus a bad one.

Ultimately, both CEO’s arguments say the same thing: the short sellers are wrong. But the way they say it is totally different, and shows why CCME needs a press rep, even if the current stock price says otherwise (it was up a lot today, after the CEO released his letter). The result is that Netflix’s CEO gets his point across; CCME’s fails to.

But somehow, CCME’s stock was up this morning – so it may have worked. (It’s dropping again now, so the verdict is still out.) To figure out why, click here to download the letter CCME’s Cheng sent to shareholders.

