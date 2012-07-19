French Lawmakers Jeer A Female MP For Wearing A Floral Dress

Somewhat surprising video here from the French parliament earlier this week, when the minister of territories and housing, Cécile Duflot, stood to give a speech about a new housing project, Le Monde reports.



WATCH:



Cécile Duflot chahutée à l’Assemblée by LeNouvelObservateur

Opposition members who made the jeers against Duflot have refused to apologise. “We were just admiring her,” conservative MP Patrick Balkany told Le Figaro. Duflot has ruffled feathers with her choice of attire before — she wore jeans to work earlier this year.

