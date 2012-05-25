Private Prison Giant CCA Has Been Sued Again For Letting A Prisoner Get Killed

Clifford Medina.

The family of a Hawaiian inmate who was allegedly strangled in his prison cell is claiming a private prison company is responsible for the man’s death.20-three-year-old Clifford Medina’s family filed a wrongful death suit in Hawaii state court Wednesday claiming Corrections Corporation of America placed the now-deceased prisoner in danger.



CCA owns more than 60 prisons in the U.S. A CCA-owned prison in Mississippi reportedly erupted in a violent riot Sunday, leaving one guard dead and 20 people injured.

Medina was killed in June 2010 by another inmate, according to the firm representing the family.

At the CCA Arizona prison that Hawaii shipped him to, Medina was placed in a segregation cell with an inmate who had threatened the 23-year-old, the firm said.

To which, according to witnesses, a CCA sergeant replied, “As long as you two don’t kill each other, I don’t care,” the court filing stated.

The suit, which names the state of Hawaii and CCA as defendants, claims prison staff did not control gang violence and failed to protect Medina from harm while he was serving time for probation violation at CCA’s Saguaro Correctional centre in Eloy, Ariz.

The state of Hawaii is responsible for Medina’s death because it shipped him to another state, the suit claims.

CCA has come under fire from advocacy groups in the past for its business practices and guard training. In February, the family of another prisoner killed at the Arizona facility also sued CCA.

CCA officials did not immediately respond to interview request.

