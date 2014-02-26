CC Sabathia Lost A Ton Of Weight

This is the CC Sabathia you all know and recognise.

But as a rookie with the Cleveland Indians in 2001, CC Sabathia was a lot smaller than the portly player we have known in recent years.

However, after a successful rookie season, Sabathia’s weight ballooned to over 300 pounds.

By the end of his time with the Indians, Sabathia appeared to be bigger than ever. But his listed weight was just 290 pounds.

In 2008, Sabathia was traded to Milwaukee where he dominated on the mound while filling out a Brewers uniform.

After the 2008 season, Sabathia signed with the Yankees and some wondered if his uniform would have the most pinstripes ever on a Yankees uniform.

Sabathia’s weight peaked in 2010 when he reportedly packed 317 pounds on his 6-foot-7 frame although the maths suggests he weighed much more than that.

Sabathia first lost 25 pounds after the 2011 season to help take pressure off his knees following arthroscopic surgery.

Sabathia then lost another 20 pounds after the 2012 season when a cousin died of a heart attack at the age of 45. This is what Sabathia looked like last year.

But even after losing a reported 45 pounds in two seasons, Sabathia still looked like Sabathia. But he kept at, lost even more weight this offseason telling Wallace Matthews of ESPN.com, that he decided to lose weight so that he could “be around my family, be around my kids.”

Sabathia now weighs just 275 pounds. While he may be barely recognisable, he looks great.

