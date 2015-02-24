Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia gained 30 pounds this winter because he wasn't as good after he got skinny

New York Yankees pitcher C.C. Sabathia began losing weight in 2013.

Since then he has struggled, starting just 40 games in the last two seasons and posting a combined ERA of 4.87 — well above his career average of 3.63.

His 2014 season was cut short because of injury, and he felt it was because of drastic weight loss, according to Mark Feinsand of the New York Daily News.

Sabathia, at 6’7″, trimmed down to about 275 pounds two seasons ago. According to Feinsand, he added 30 pounds this offseason, weighing in at training camp at 305 pounds.

He told the Daily News:

“I lost a bunch of weight drastically, pretty quick, two years ago, and was kind of off-balance. I didn’t know really how my body was working.” … “I feel like this is a good weight. I feel a little stronger. I feel my legs under me, being a lot stronger, and being able to push off the mound.”

Yankees manager Joe Girardi approved of the weight-gain, noting that Sabathia had success in the past when he weighed closer to 300 pounds.

Here’s Sabathia in 2011 before the weight loss:

Here he is in 2014 after he lost the weight and reported to training camp at 275 pounds:

And here’s at training camp Sabathia on February 21, 2015:

His weight gain goes against the conventional thinking that athletes should lose weight as they get older to reduce the stress on their bodies. Given Sabathia’s history, it will be interesting to see if he bounces back after adding a considerable amount of weight over a year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.