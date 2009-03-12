CBS's "Without a Trace" and "Cold Case" Facing Cancellation

Following a February salary-freeze, cost-conscious CBS is considering cancelling dramas Without a Trace and Cold Case.



“They no longer have the type of ratings that justify [their] massive overhead,” a source told Entertainment Weekly.

Producers are working to convince their casts to take salary cuts or at least forgo annual wages, but even then, “it’s not a given that either show will be back,” EW‘s source says.

