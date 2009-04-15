CBS's TV.com Doubles Traffic In March, But Still Tiny

CBS has been promoting its TV.com Web video site on its TV network, and the site is growing fast. This despite a stickfight with rival/former partner Hulu, which yanked its videos off TV.com in February.

TV.com attracted 679,000 unique U.S. visitors who streamed 3.4 million videos in March, according to Nielsen stats summarized by NewTeeVee. That’s about double its February traffic, when 330,000 unique visitors streamed 1.6 million videos.

But TV.com is still much smaller than Hulu, which attracted 8.9 million viewers in March, who watched 349 millon videos, according to Nielsen.

Boilerplate disclaimer: This is just one set of stats from one third-party source, and probably doesn’t reflect what the sites’ internal logs do. But it should be directionally accurate.

