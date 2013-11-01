CBS's Star Benghazi Witness Is Looking Increasingly Unreliable

The star witness in a recent CBS “60 Minutes” reporton the Sep. 11, 2012 Benghazi attack is looking dubious amid contradictory statements and his attempts to profit from his story, Foreign Policy reports.

The account from British security contractor Morgan Jones (a pseudonym) of the Sep. 11, 2012 attack that killed four Americans has rekindled outrage at the Obama administration after he criticised officials over consulate security.

While he claimed to have attempted to rescue Americans from the compound and seen the body of slain U.S. Ambassador J. Christopher Stevens, his own handwritten report to his employer gave a very different story.

From The Washington Post:

[I]n a written account that Jones, whose real name was confirmed as Dylan Davies by several officials who worked with him in Benghazi, provided to his employer three days after the attack, he told a different story of his experiences that night. In Davies’s 21/2-page incident report to Blue Mountain, the Britain-based contractor hired by the State Department to handle perimeter security at the compound, he wrote that he spent most of that night at his Benghazi beach-side villa. Although he attempted to get to the compound, he wrote in the report, “we could not get anywhere near . . . as roadblocks had been set up.”

Foreign Policy’s John Hudson also notes his attempts to raise money for sharing his story raise doubts of his credibility.

After the program aired, Fox News’ correspondent Adam Housley revealed that he had spoke with Jones on the phone a number of times, but the conversations ended when “he asked for money.”

Jones’ new book written about the attacks, “The Embassy House,” was released this week by a publisher with ties to CBS — a disclosure not included in the “60 Minutes” segment.

Damien Lewis, who co-authored Jones’ book, was unaware of the incident report submitted to Blue Mountain but offered one possible reason to The Post:

“All I can presume, and again I’m speculating, is that his boss told him to stay in the villa and not go anywhere. So he would have penned a report and said he had done what was ordered.”

CBS is sticking with its story so far, but these emerging details make it harder to take anything at face value.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.